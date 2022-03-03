VIETNAMESE ORGANIZATIONS RELEASE JOINT STATEMENT REGARDING RUSSIA’S ATTACK ON UKRAINE

Alliance for Vietnam's Democracy

We stand in solidarity with Ukraine and Ukrainian activists as an attack on them is an attack on Vietnam's freedom-loving people.” — Alliance for Vietnam's Democracy

SAIGON, VIETNAM, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singapore and Indonesia condemned the violation of Ukraine’s territorial integrity on Thursday of last week, after Russia invaded the former Soviet Republic. “Singapore strongly condemns any unprovoked invasion of a sovereign country under any pretext. We reiterate that the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine must be respected,” Singapore’s foreign ministry said in a statement. Singapore joined South Korea and Japan as Asian countries which have unveiled sanctions against Russia.

Indonesia’s foreign ministry also said in a statement that Jakarta was “affirming that international law and the United Nations charter regarding the territorial integrity of a country must be adhered to, and condemning any action that clearly constitutes a violation of the territory and sovereignty of a country.” Indonesia currently holds the presidency of the G-20, constituting EU and the world’s 19 largest economies, including Russia.

Meanwhile, responses from other Asian countries have been more guarded. Asked about the latest developments in Ukraine as Russia launched an invasion of the country, Spokesperson for Vietnam’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lê Thị Thu Hằng on Friday urged “all relevant parties to exercise restraint, abide by the United Nations Charter and basic principles of international law, refrain from using force.”

“Urging restraint and refrain does not make sense if you are Ukrainians under attack,” Dr. Nhu Phuc Nguyen, a spokesperson for the Alliance for Vietnam’s Democracy, said in a statement. "For Vietnam which has faced multiple encroachments and attacks on its territories from neighboring China, the lack of any mention of respect for sovereignty is particularly concerning and creates a dangerous precedent for China’s aggression in the South China Sea," according to Dr. Nguyen.

Formally, Russia and Vietnam are strategic partners, committed to helping each other in terms of defense and security. Vietnam is a major customer for Russia’s weapons. On October 2019, Vietnam inked an agreement with Russian defense industrial group Rostec to maintain and repair Russian attack helicopters. This aspect of Russian-Vietnam military ties may contribute to Vietnam's abstention today in the UN General Assembly's resolution to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Vietnamese military leaders have mostly recited Moscow's rationale for the invasion. According to Lieutenant General Nguyen Duc Hai, former director of the Strategy Institute of the Ministry of Defense, "Russia insists that it does not invade other neighboring countries, but only responds to threats from Ukraine. Russia wants to demilitarize Ukraine's military potential, because Russia understands that military potential from outside directly supports and modernizes Ukraine." Major General Le Van Cuong, former director of the Strategy Institute of the Ministry of Public Security, was certain that "President Putin has stated: first, Russia does not invade Ukraine; second, Russia does not target Ukrainian civilians because Ukrainians and Russians are of the same race, ancestry, and bloodline." Lieutenant General Nguyen Thanh Tuan went further to accuse that "President Zelensky refused to implement the Normandy Treaty to seek peaceful reunification measures, but accelerated army building and military development with the intention to join NATO, rely on the US to recover lost and seceded regions, confront Russia, and join the US in encircling, restraining and weakening Russia. An administration that accepts American control has pushed Ukraine to the present situation."

The Alliance for Vietnam’s Democracy is one of the 55 signatories of the Global Democracy Coalition's statement in support of Ukraine. The Alliance, which composes of several pro-democracy organizations, also put out its own joint statement last Friday, which states: "Our thoughts are with the people of Ukraine and the universal values of democracy and self-determination for which they hold. We stand in solidarity with Ukraine and Ukrainian activists as an attack on them is an attack on Vietnam's freedom-loving people. We call on the Russian people give voice for your friends and neighbors in Ukraine. We welcome swift and resolute sanctions by the world community to put an end to this conflict."