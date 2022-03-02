NEWS

Public Notice 2022 LAC 7:XXV.141 Rule Change

March 2, 2022

Submission of Second Report to Oversight Committees

Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry filed the Second Report to Oversight Committees on March 2, 2022. The Notice of Intent was published in the State Register on January 20, 2022. The Department intends to amend and enact rules LAC 7:XXV.141(J). These amendments are being made to revise the rules concerning the correct letter reference. The letter reference is being changed from “K” to “J.” The Department intends to submit the final rule to the State Register on April 10, 2022.