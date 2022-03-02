Submit Release
News Search

There were 957 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,548 in the last 365 days.

Public Notice 2022 LAC 7:XXV.141 Rule Change

NEWS

Public Notice 2022 LAC 7:XXV.141 Rule Change

March 2, 2022

Submission of Second Report to Oversight Committees 

Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry filed the Second Report to Oversight Committees on March 2, 2022.  The Notice of Intent was published in the State Register on January 20, 2022.  The Department intends to amend and enact rules LAC 7:XXV.141(J). These amendments are being made to revise the rules concerning the correct letter reference.  The letter reference is being changed from “K” to “J.”  The Department intends to submit the final rule to the State Register on April 10, 2022.

You just read:

Public Notice 2022 LAC 7:XXV.141 Rule Change

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.