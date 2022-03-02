Child Saving Institute Appoints New Program Director
EINPresswire.com/ -- Child Saving Institute, an Omaha-area nonprofit dedicated to the prevention, intervention, and healing of child abuse, neglect, and trauma, has announced Jovan Johnson as the Director of Child Welfare Services
Johnson possesses more than 20 years of experience working with children and families, serving the Omaha community in various roles. Formerly, Johnson served as a Pathways to Permanency Specialist with the Nebraska Home Society and a Child and Family Service Specialist with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). Most recently, Johnson supervised the Omaha Healthy Start (OHS) program at Charles Drew Health Center.
Johnson holds a bachelor's degree in education and human services from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a master's degree in human services with a concentration in leadership from Northeastern University.
To learn more about CSI’s entire leadership team visit childsaving.org.
About Child Saving Institute (CSI)
CSI is dedicated to preventing, intervening, and healing child abuse, neglect, and trauma. For 130 years, CSI has been “Responding to the cry of a child” and meeting the changing needs of the Omaha, Nebraska metro area children. CSI serves approximately 2,500 children and families each year. To learn more about CSI and the programs and services offered, please visit www.childsaving.org or follow CSI on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
