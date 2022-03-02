Child Saving Institute Appoints New Program Director

Johnson named Director of Child Welfare Services at Child Saving Institute

Jovan Johnson was named Director of Child Welfare Services for the nonprofit that serves the Omaha, Nebraska Metro Area

OMAHA, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Child Saving Institute (CSI) has appointed Jovan Johnson as its new Director of Child Welfare Services.

Johnson has over 20 years of experience working with children and families, serving the Omaha community in various roles. Formerly, Johnson served as a Pathways to Permanency Specialist with the Nebraska Home Society and a Child and Family Service Specialist with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). In addition, Johnson recently supervised the Omaha Healthy Start (OHS) program at Charles Drew Health Center.

Johnson holds a bachelor's degree in education and human services from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a master's degree in human services, with a concentration in leadership from Northeastern University.

To learn more about CSI's entire leadership team, visit childsaving.org.

About Child Saving Institute (CSI)

CSI is dedicated to preventing, intervening, and healing child abuse, neglect, and trauma. For 130 years, CSI has been "Responding to the cry of a child" and meeting the changing needs of metro area children. CSI serves approximately 2,500 children and families each year. To learn more about CSI and the programs and services offered, please visit www.childsaving.org or follow CSI on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Child Saving Institute Virtual Tour