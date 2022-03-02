Child Saving Institute Appoints New Program Director

Johnson named Director of Child Welfare Services at Child Saving Institute

Jovan Johnson was named Director of Child Welfare Services for the nonprofit that serves the Omaha, Nebraska Metro Area

OMAHA, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Child Saving Institute (CSI) has appointed Jovan Johnson as its new Director of Child Welfare Services.

Johnson has over 20 years of experience working with children and families, serving the Omaha community in various roles. Formerly, Johnson served as a Pathways to Permanency Specialist with the Nebraska Home Society and a Child and Family Service Specialist with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). In addition, Johnson recently supervised the Omaha Healthy Start (OHS) program at Charles Drew Health Center.

Johnson holds a bachelor's degree in education and human services from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a master's degree in human services, with a concentration in leadership from Northeastern University.

To learn more about CSI's entire leadership team, visit childsaving.org.

About Child Saving Institute (CSI)
CSI is dedicated to preventing, intervening, and healing child abuse, neglect, and trauma. For 130 years, CSI has been "Responding to the cry of a child" and meeting the changing needs of metro area children. CSI serves approximately 2,500 children and families each year. To learn more about CSI and the programs and services offered, please visit www.childsaving.org or follow CSI on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Chelsey Haas
Child Saving Institute
email us here

Child Saving Institute Virtual Tour

You just read:

Child Saving Institute Appoints New Program Director

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Emergency Services, Human Rights


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Chelsey Haas
Child Saving Institute
Company/Organization
Envoy, Inc.
3317 North 107th Street
Omaha, Nebraska, 68134
United States
+1 402-740-2254
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Child Saving Institute Appoints New Program Director
Hiland Dairy Announces Promotions to Corporate Staff
Envoy, Inc. Promotes One and Adds Social Media Manager
View All Stories From This Author