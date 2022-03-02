Notice of Request for Applicants - 2022 GZEP Watershed Protection and Energy Projects

DOEE seeks eligible entities to propose projects that will educate and train District youth and young adults, ages 14-24, participating in the Green Zone Environmental Program (GZEP), a summer workforce development program. The proposed projects should engage participants in activities that establish or deepen participants’ connection to the environment, strengthen their résumés, provide skills for green careers, and raise awareness about the impacts of stormwater runoff on District water bodies, or about building energy efficiency and performance and how it affects the health and well-being of local communities. In addition, DOEE is seeking grantees to support GZEP by conducting meaningful outreach to District residents to recruit participants for the 2023 GZEP programming and establish a pipeline of participants for future sessions. The deadline for applications is April 1, 2022.

The total amount available for the project is approximately $80,000. An applicant may apply for up to $20,000.

Beginning February 25, 2022, the full text of the Request for Applications (RFA) is in the attachments section below.

A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:

Download from the attachments below.

Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA 2022-2211-WPD” in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is April 1, 2022. The online application must be time stamped by 11:59 p.m. on the date the application is due. E-mail the completed application to [email protected]

Eligibility: All the checked institutions below may apply for this grant:

Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(4) determinations;

Faith-based organizations;

Government agencies;

Universities/educational institutions; and

Private Enterprises.

An informational webinar/conference call and opportunity for question and answers will be held on Thursday, March 10, 2022, from 3:00 pm - 4:00 pm. Please see meeting information below:

WebEx access >> Meeting number (access code): 2307 571 0657 Meeting password: EAh3rPpch54

Join by phone +1-202-860-2110, United States Toll (Washington D.C.) +1-650-479-3208, Call-in toll number (US/Canada) Access code: 23075710657##

Join from a video system or application Dial [email protected] You can also dial 173.243.2.68 and enter your meeting number.

​For additional information regarding this RFA, write to: [email protected]