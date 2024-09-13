Request for Applications - DC Climate Commitment Grant
DOEE seeks eligible entities to develop a roadmap of policy and program recommendations for how net-zero emissions can be achieved by 2040 in accordance with D.C. Law 24-176, the Climate Commitment Amendment Act of 2022, and how implementation of that roadmap can be a tool to advance equity for District residents, especially communities disproportionately affected by climate change. The amount available for the project is $220,000.
A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:
Download from the Attachments below.
Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA-FY25-GBCB-853” in the subject line.
The deadline for application submissions is October 30, 2024. The online application must be time-stamped by 11:59 p.m. on the date the application is due.
Eligibility: The institutions below may apply for these grant funds:
- Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3);
- Faith-based organizations;
- Universities/educational institutions; and
- Private enterprises
DOEE will host a pre-application information session on Webex on Thursday, September 26th at 1PM.
WebEx Meeting access >>
Meeting number: 2314 556 4347
Password: DCclimate
Join by video system
Dial [email protected]
You can also dial 173.243.2.68 and enter your meeting number.
Join by phone
+1-202-860-2110 United States Toll (Washington D.C.)
1-650-479-3208 Call-in number (US/Canada)
Access code: 2314 556 4347
For additional information regarding this RFA, write to: [email protected]
Submit an application through the Grants Application Portal.
