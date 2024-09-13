Request for Applications - DC Climate Commitment Grant

DOEE seeks eligible entities to develop a roadmap of policy and program recommendations for how net-zero emissions can be achieved by 2040 in accordance with D.C. Law 24-176, the Climate Commitment Amendment Act of 2022, and how implementation of that roadmap can be a tool to advance equity for District residents, especially communities disproportionately affected by climate change. The amount available for the project is $220,000.

A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:

Download from the Attachments below.

Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA-FY25-GBCB-853” in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is October 30, 2024. The online application must be time-stamped by 11:59 p.m. on the date the application is due.

Eligibility: The institutions below may apply for these grant funds:

Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3);

Faith-based organizations;

Universities/educational institutions; and

Private enterprises

DOEE will host a pre-application information session on Webex on Thursday, September 26th at 1PM.

For additional information regarding this RFA, write to: [email protected]

Submit an application through the Grants Application Portal.