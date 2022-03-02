Natural Resources Committee – Week 8, 2022

SF 2323 requires the Iowa Department of Natural Resources or any conservation board to update their inventory of state lands every 60 days via their website. The bill was amended on the floor to assist county conservation boards with back reporting of seller’s name and price of sale.
[2/28: 45-0 (Excused: Carlin, Hogg, J. Taylor, Zaun, Zumbach)]
