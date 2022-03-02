Submit Release
News Search

There were 965 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,549 in the last 365 days.

Natural Resources Committee – Week 8, 2022

March 2, 2022 Senate Staff Blog, Natural Resources & Environment Committee, Votes 0

SF 2323 – State-owned land database

SF 2323 requires the Iowa Department of Natural Resources or any conservation board to update their inventory of state lands every 60 days via their website. The bill was amended on the floor to assist county conservation boards with back reporting of seller’s name and price of sale. [2/28: 45-0 (Excused: Carlin, Hogg, J. Taylor, Zaun, Zumbach)]

You just read:

Natural Resources Committee – Week 8, 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.