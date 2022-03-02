Submit Release
Veterans Affairs Committee – Week 8, 2022

March 2, 2022 Senate Staff Blog, Veteran Affairs Committee, Votes 0

HF 2300 – Civil Air Patrol members insurance protections

HF 2300 protects members of the Civil Air Patrol from losing automobile and health insurance coverage while in the performance of duty. It also gives members of the Civil Air Patrol and U.S. Coast Guard the same employment protections (e.g., leaves of absence, continuation of health care coverage) given to regular, reserve and national guard servicemembers. If a Civil Air Patrol member is insured as a dependent under a group policy for accident or health insurance as a full-time student under age 25 whose coverage would otherwise terminate while the member is performing military duties, the member is considered continuously insured under that policy as it relates to returning to insured dependent status as a full-time student. The bill passed the House unanimously. [3/1: short form (Absent: Carlin, Mathis)]

