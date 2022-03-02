"THE AMAZING DIET" and WIN TV NETWORK Announce that Pre-Production is Now Underway on Global Diet and Exercise Show
THE AMAZING DIET and WIN TV Announce that a Global Search is now on for Two Hosts For A New Daily Diet & Exercise Show. Auditions Now Encouraged.REDDICK, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THE AMAZING DIET has now started pre-production on a daily television show which will be aired globally by WIN TV NETWORK.
As part of the pre-production process, the search has started for one female and one male to host this new series based on the best selling state of the art diet called "THE AMAZING DIET".
The hosts need to be very personable, have the ability to improvise and yet connect with the audience. They need to be either someone who can cook quick healthy meals with great presentation or someone who can guide someone through various stages of exercise to overall better physical shape.
While trained chef's may apply we encourage everyone, trained or otherwise to apply for this unique opportunity. One of the best ways to understand the concepts behind "THE AMAZING DIET" is to visit the website at www.amazingfoodsusa.com where you will find out all the special elements of what is making "THE AMAZING DIET" book a #1 best seller and why hundreds of thousands of people love this diet.
Applicants who audition should be very familiar with the content of the website as we will be asking questions to make sure that they are familiar with what we are doing. This is important as the television show hosts will be brand ambassadors for AMAZING FOODS INC.
Applicants must be able to travel internationally to promote the show (subject of course to COVID travel restrictions). They must have a current passport and a clean criminal record.
This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for two people to become stars and personality of a global television show designed to help people eat healthier meals and over the course of a year, not only lose a lot of weight but improve their overall physical health.
The international television FORMAT RIGHTS as well as the publishing FOREIGN RIGHTS for "THE AMAZING DIET" book are now being sold world wide so all entrepreneurs, publishers, television stations and production companies should contact WIN TV NETWORK or AMAZING FOODS INC. at the email and number below in order to secure the rights to what is arguably the best diet television show and book in the world today. It is the ONLY diet currently on the market that uses an FDA, Canada Health and European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) approved and patented sugar replacement product.
The Limited Edition signed and numbered book. "THE AMAZING DIET" is now available for pre-ordering. Just visit www.amazingfoodsusa.com to order a copy.
Applicants for the hosting of the network television show must be over the age of 18. While previous television experience is always good it is not necessary. The hosts must also speak English.
WE look forward to hearing from all interested parties. The email address for applications is on the website at ww.amazingfoodsusa.com
