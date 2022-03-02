Compass Furnished Apartments Wins 2022 CHPA Tower of Excellence Award
Our President, Eric Fleming, accepting the CHPA award at the 2022 Annual CHPA Conference in Tampa, FL.
Compass Cares Program Wins Best Community/Philanthropic ProgramQUINCY, MA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Compass Furnished Apartments announced that their Compass Cares Program has received the 2022 Tower of Excellence Award from the Corporate Housing Providers Association (CHPA) for Best Community or Philanthropic Program at the Annual CHPA Conference held in Tampa, FL, on Feb. 2, 2022.
The CHPA Tower of Excellence Awards acknowledge member companies who demonstrate outstanding commitment, excellence, and significant contributions to their company, community, CHPA, and the corporate housing industry.
Through their Compass Cares program, Compass Furnished Apartments helps patients and families traveling for medical reasons EVERY DAY and in EVERY WAY by providing comfortable accommodations convenient to hospitals, raising funds for Boston Children's Hospital, sponsoring events, and securing in-kind donations for Compass Cares residents.
“Our Compass Cares program empowers our team to do more good, each and every day. Compass Cares inspires every department of the business and has transformed how we handle each guest experience. We empower our team to go above and beyond, providing additional amenities to our Compass Cares guests to make their stay a special one,” said Eric Fleming, President, Compass Furnished Apartments.
Compass Furnished Apartments has continually enhanced its Compass Cares program with the compassion of its crew members and dedication to its core focus — to deliver experiences that inspire. First launched in 2018, Compass Cares has significantly made the lives of patients and families traveling for medical purposes more comfortable, convenient, and calming.
“We must continue to work together to infuse empathy and compassion into our business practices. Through strategic partnerships with our apartment communities, clients, and suppliers, we have been able to expand our Compass Cares program year over year and widen our impact,” said Chris Fleming, CEO, Compass Furnished Apartments.
This award marks the fourth time Compass has been recognized by the CHPA and the first time being recognized for its philanthropic and community involvement in the industry.
About CHPA
The Corporate Housing Providers Association (CHPA) is a professional trade association exclusively dedicated to supporting corporate housing providers around the world. CHPA is the only trade association dedicated to the corporate housing industry providing networking, educational and informational opportunities to corporate housing providers globally.
About Compass Furnished Apartments
Compass Furnished Apartments is a leading provider of both short-term and long-term fully furnished apartments throughout the Northeastern United States. Our comfortable homes, streamlined reservation process, and “concierge-style” client services enable us to provide our guests with an exceptional experience, all at a tremendous value. Our forward-looking approach to technology and sustainable business practices – coupled with our experience in evaluating and fulfilling the specific needs of every client – lead many to choose Compass for their furnished apartment needs.
About Compass Cares
Compass Cares was established out of a need to help patients and families traveling for medical reasons. We do this EVERY DAY and in EVERY WAY by providing comfortable accommodations convenient to hospitals, raising funds for Boston Children's Hospital, sponsoring events, and securing in-kind donations for Compass Cares residents. For the last three years, the Compass Cares donation program supported Boston Children’s Hospital, where over $100,000 has been donated to the Room to Heal fund which benefits the Hale Family Center for Patients and Families. The Compass Cares apartment program offers patients and families a quiet place to rest and heal during some of the most stressful and challenging times of their lives. Simple things like in-unit laundry, a hot shower, and a full kitchen offer the comforts of home when it is needed most. Participating Partners have amplified the program, providing comfort, love, and healing through their thoughtful donations. “Together, we do more good”.
