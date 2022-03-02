Submit Release
News Search

There were 961 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,550 in the last 365 days.

Maryland State Police IMPACT Update For March 2022

Maryland State Police News Release

(PIKESVILLE, MD) — The March 2022 Maryland State Police IMPACT Update is now available.  Articles in this edition include:

  • New Museum Display, Video Highlight Black History In MSP;
  • PHOTOS: MSP Black History Museum Display;
  • First Lady, MSP Celebrate Women In Science Day;
  • PHOTOS: Gov. Hogan Visits New Cumberland Barrack;
  • Helicopter Crew Rescues Kayaker In Caroline County;
  • Healthcare Heroes Celebrated In Maryland;
  • Dangers Of Internet For Children Stressed;
  • Cecil County Gun Arrests Announced;
  • MSP Mourns Loss of Trailblazing Troopers

To read the latest edition of the MD State Police IMPACT Update, click on: IMPACT March 2022.

You just read:

Maryland State Police IMPACT Update For March 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.