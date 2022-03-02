Rick Green on Truth & Liberty Coalition Livecast
Don’t miss Monday’s livecast – livestreamed to a Global Audience with former Texas State RepresentativeWOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATESD, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rick Green is a former Texas State Representative, national speaker, author, and radio host and will be appearing as the the guest for the March 2nd livecast.
Rick & his family travel the nation speaking on America’s forgotten history and heroes, with an emphasis on our moral, religious, and constitutional heritage. Rick and David Barton co-host the national daily radio program, WallBuilders Live!
Rick & his wife, Kara, founded Patriot Academy, an elite leadership training program specializing in applied civics with a Biblical, historical, & Constitutional Foundation. Through their Constitution Coach program, they are training and empowering adults across the nation to educate their communities about the Constitution, according to Green’s biographical sketch provided to Truth & Liberty Coalition.
The weekly global livecast is hosted by Andrew Wommack and Richard Harris. Andrew Wommack is president and founder of the Truth & Liberty Coalition, Andrew Wommack Ministries, and Charis Bible College. Richard Harris is executive director for the Truth & Liberty Coalition.
About the Patriot Academy: Patriot Academy’s vision is to equip a new generation of leaders to champion the cause of freedom and truth in government, media, entertainment, and education, as we help bring our nation back to the principles on which we were founded. Click here for more. https://www.patriotacademy.com
About Truth and Liberty Coalition: Truth & Liberty Coalition, Inc. is a 501(C)(4) non-profit based in Woodland Park, Colorado. Established by Andrew Wommack and other Christian leaders, the goal is to educate, unify and mobilize Christians and conservatives to become involved in the affairs of their community and government.
