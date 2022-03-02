More about COVID-19 Daily Status Report Update March 1, 2022

Submit Release
Atlanta– The COVID-19 Daily Status Report will reflect 4,253 “PCR positive tests” in the PCR/Molecular reported today and total test counts columns in the COVID-19 Testing table. The majority – more than 80% - are from January and early February 2022 and were previously reported as confirmed cases. 

These positive test results came from a large lab in a batch report of sequencing results that attach to cases already in our confirmed case numbers. In addition to artificially inflating the number of PCR positive tests today, the PCR percent positive for today is 19.5%. When accounting for the previously reported test results, the PCR percent positive is consistent with the previous week’s percentages between 3.6% - 7.1%, as confirmed cases decrease statewide. 

