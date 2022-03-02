Maryland State Police IMPACT Update For March 2022

(PIKESVILLE, MD) — The March 2022 Maryland State Police IMPACT Update is now available. Articles in this edition include:
- New Museum Display, Video Highlight Black History In MSP;
- PHOTOS: MSP Black History Museum Display;
- First Lady, MSP Celebrate Women In Science Day;
- PHOTOS: Gov. Hogan Visits New Cumberland Barrack;
- Helicopter Crew Rescues Kayaker In Caroline County;
- Healthcare Heroes Celebrated In Maryland;
- Dangers Of Internet For Children Stressed;
- Cecil County Gun Arrests Announced;
- MSP Mourns Loss of Trailblazing Troopers
To read the latest edition of the MD State Police IMPACT Update, click on: IMPACT March 2022.