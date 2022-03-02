Maryland State Police IMPACT Update For March 2022

March 2, 2022

(PIKESVILLE, MD) — The March 2022 Maryland State Police IMPACT Update is now available. Articles in this edition include:

New Museum Display, Video Highlight Black History In MSP;

PHOTOS: MSP Black History Museum Display;

First Lady, MSP Celebrate Women In Science Day;

PHOTOS: Gov. Hogan Visits New Cumberland Barrack;

Helicopter Crew Rescues Kayaker In Caroline County;

Healthcare Heroes Celebrated In Maryland;

Dangers Of Internet For Children Stressed;

Cecil County Gun Arrests Announced;

MSP Mourns Loss of Trailblazing Troopers

To read the latest edition of the MD State Police IMPACT Update, click on: IMPACT March 2022.