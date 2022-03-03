Growing, Tech-forward Law Firm Founders Legal® Names New Managing Partner

Yuri L. Eliezer, Managing Partner at Founders Legal Founders Legal

ATLANTA, GA, USA, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founders Legal®, the tech-forward, distributed law firm founded in Atlanta, announces Yuri Eliezer as the Managing Partner to lead the firm through its next expansion phase.

The firm was founded in 2014 to provide specialized legal advisory for Atlanta's rapidly growing technology ecosystem. Over the past several years, the firm's distributed model and in-house proprietary technology systems have allowed for expanded nationwide support with uncompromised agility to meet the needs of rapidly-growing organizations.

"We go beyond a traditional approach and provide personalized, forward-focused legal services. I know firsthand that Founders Legal offers a truly unique approach to corporate and technology-focused legal advisory," said Yuri.

Yuri's entrepreneurial background, which includes co-founding several tech companies and scaling the Intellectual Property team at Founders Legal, will serve as a model for the ongoing growth of Founders Legal. Yuri and the Founders Legal leadership team have outlined a roadmap to expand specialized service offerings, in-house counsel support, and new practice areas that complement client needs.

"Our innovative firm model and focus on forward-thinking legal have been able to attract exceptional talent and continue to push the boundaries of delivering legal services to a visionary client base. I am thrilled to take on this role, and lead Founders Legal as more and more companies across the country turn to us for our expertise."

---

About Founders Legal

Founders Legal® (Bekiares Eliezer LLP) is a boutique law firm based in Atlanta, USA, that focuses exclusively on complex matters in the areas of Intellectual Property, Corporate, Transactional, Securities and Data Privacy Law. Founders Legal is composed of highly skilled and experienced attorneys who are diverse in disciplines and specialized in their unique areas of practice. Founders Legal is dedicated to creating, utilizing, and continually iterating upon the latest software, technology, and processes to maximize efficiency and provide uncompromising value to its clients.

To learn more about Founders Legal, visit the firm's website at FoundersLegal.com

