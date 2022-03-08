Top 50 iTunes UK Artist Hannyta Releases Young Women's Anthem For International Women's Day

The Scotland-based singer-songwriter has released 3 versions of her latest single and video, "17."

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND, UK, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With more than 50K Spotify streams and three international iTunes hits in just 4 months, (including a Top 5 in South Africa and a Top 50 in UK!) 17-year-old singer-songwriter Hannyta's music career is off to a remarkable start. The electro-pop starlet with folk tendencies is also lighting up airwaves on both sides of the Atlantic. Her first two singles, "Wildflower" and "Make It Through The Night" have received plenty of press around the globe, making Hannyta one of the hottest young artists to come out of Scotland in decades.

On March 8th, International Women's Day, Hannyta is releasing her most ambitious track to date, the aptly titled "17." Written by the husband and wife team of Donna Nolan Wilson and Greg Wilson, "17" was a perfect fit for the youthful artist, both in lyric and style. The empowering theme of the song will resonate as a young women's anthem. To put a twist on things, Hannyta and her producer recorded three versions of the single: a country-flavored "radio edit;" a Gypsy Kings-inspired remix; and an EDM "Boombox" remix. Videos are also being released to accompany the mixes.

Watch the Official "Radio Edit" video at https://youtu.be/WkTrNGuXPew

Watch the "Houson Boombox Remix" at https://youtu.be/alFtkFhkrJ8

https://open.spotify.com/album/11PA6cSRw09WGjFtOrBR9W?si=a7e79203df134367

ABOUT HANNYTA: Born Hanna Olah, Hannyta is a 17-year-old singer and songwriter based in the UK. Originally from Hungary, the talented young starlet grew up in Scotland. Having spent a lot of time with her Aunt from Florida, she has developed a love of all things American. After releasing a string of successful cover versions of songs by Idina Menzel, Rachel Platten and Lauren Daigle, among others, Hannyta released her first original single in October 2021. The video for "Wildflower" has received critical praise, receiving Film Festival selections, nominations and awards.

For more information, visit www.hannyta.com

https://www.facebook.com/hannyta.music

https://twitter.com/HannytaMusic

https://instagram.com/hannyta.music

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQ0RdNlfot6Ov9-cIuApyFA

https://www.tiktok.com/@hannyta.music