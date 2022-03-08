Top 50 iTunes UK Artist Hannyta Releases Young Women's Anthem For International Women's Day

The Scotland-based singer-songwriter has released 3 versions of her latest single and video, "17."

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND, UK, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With more than 50K Spotify streams and three international iTunes hits in just 4 months, (including a Top 5 in South Africa and a Top 50 in UK!) 17-year-old singer-songwriter Hannyta's music career is off to a remarkable start. The electro-pop starlet with folk tendencies is also lighting up airwaves on both sides of the Atlantic. Her first two singles, "Wildflower" and "Make It Through The Night" have received plenty of press around the globe, making Hannyta one of the hottest young artists to come out of Scotland in decades.

On March 8th, International Women's Day, Hannyta is releasing her most ambitious track to date, the aptly titled "17." Written by the husband and wife team of Donna Nolan Wilson and Greg Wilson, "17" was a perfect fit for the youthful artist, both in lyric and style. The empowering theme of the song will resonate as a young women's anthem. To put a twist on things, Hannyta and her producer recorded three versions of the single: a country-flavored "radio edit;" a Gypsy Kings-inspired remix; and an EDM "Boombox" remix. Videos are also being released to accompany the mixes.

Watch the Official "Radio Edit" video at https://youtu.be/WkTrNGuXPew
Watch the "Houson Boombox Remix" at https://youtu.be/alFtkFhkrJ8

https://open.spotify.com/album/11PA6cSRw09WGjFtOrBR9W?si=a7e79203df134367

ABOUT HANNYTA: Born Hanna Olah, Hannyta is a 17-year-old singer and songwriter based in the UK. Originally from Hungary, the talented young starlet grew up in Scotland. Having spent a lot of time with her Aunt from Florida, she has developed a love of all things American. After releasing a string of successful cover versions of songs by Idina Menzel, Rachel Platten and Lauren Daigle, among others, Hannyta released her first original single in October 2021. The video for "Wildflower" has received critical praise, receiving Film Festival selections, nominations and awards.

For more information, visit www.hannyta.com

https://www.facebook.com/hannyta.music

https://twitter.com/HannytaMusic

https://instagram.com/hannyta.music

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQ0RdNlfot6Ov9-cIuApyFA

https://www.tiktok.com/@hannyta.music

Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com

You just read:

Top 50 iTunes UK Artist Hannyta Releases Young Women's Anthem For International Women's Day

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Human Rights, Music Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Michael Stover
MTS Management Group michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com
Company/Organization
MTS Management Group
227 Gill Road
Apollo, Pennsylvania, 15613
United States
4124455282
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

More From This Author
Top 50 iTunes UK Artist Hannyta Releases Young Women's Anthem For International Women's Day
TROYMAN RELEASES NEW SINGLE “INEVITABILITY-FYM” SONG AND MUSIC VIDEO OUT NOW
Dallas Chart-Topper Releases First Christian Single
View All Stories From This Author