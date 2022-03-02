DealerBuilt DMS and CarNow™ are now Connected
Partnership & Integration will increase CSI by shortening the delivery process for customers buying or leasing a vehicle
DealerBuilt, an enterprise Dealer Management System (DMS) provider for retail automobile dealerships, today announced a partnership and integration between its DMS and CarNow, the market leader in tailored digital solutions built to transform the way dealers connect with customers.
— Andy Park, CEO of CarNow
CarNow’s industry-first, Real-Time Retail™ platform seamlessly unifies the shopper’s online activity with the in-store experience, allowing dealers to view and serve shoppers in real-time as they engage with a dealer’s virtual or physical showroom. This improves the customer-buying experience with no disruption to the dealer’s existing processes.
Through industry-specific application programming interfaces (API) that increase workflow efficiency, the CarNow DealerBuilt integration enables the transfer of a complete deal structure to the DMS. It increases process efficiency and accuracy by minimizing keying errors and eliminating duplicate entries.
“At DealerBuilt, we believe in advocating for dealership innovation and always ensure our dealers have the very best integrated solutions. CarNow continues to innovate, taking digital retailing to the next level. This integration will speed up daily processes and eliminate loss of data, while also removing other inefficiencies. This will ultimately increase CSI by shortening the delivery process meeting the customer where they feel most comfortable purchasing a vehicle.” said Mike Trasatti, CEO of DealerBuilt.
“CarNow’s platform is designed to provide real-time integrations with best-in-class partners that our dealers have built their operations and customer experiences on,” said Andy Park, CEO of CarNow. “We believe the CarNow-DealerBuilt integration offers seamless, real-time workflows for our dealers and OEMs as they look to connect with their consumers and streamline the vehicle purchase process.”
About CarNow:
CarNow is the market leader in digital retailing solutions for the automotive industry. CarNow creates frictionless, real-time enterprise software solutions to facilitate the transaction between dealers and consumers. Through our solutions, shoppers receive enhanced virtual showroom services, live support anytime, anywhere, delivered to them on any device. With 5,000 dealership customers and over twenty manufacturer certifications, CarNow is one of the fastest-growing companies in automotive. CarNow is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Learn more at https://carnow.com.
About DealerBuilt
DealerBuilt is an enterprise Dealer Management System (DMS) provider for retail automobile dealerships. With a philosophy of refusing to lock dealers into long-term contracts and working with vendors of any size for ease of integration, DealerBuilt is perhaps best known as a strong dealer advocate. Founded by a CPA who owned dealerships, DealerBuilt has a deep understanding of the automotive market challenges and demands and enterprise dealer accounting complexities.
The company’s DMS platform enables dealerships and dealer groups nationwide to fully customize and leverage technology to effectively operate their business, optimize the customer experience, and drive profitability. Located in Grapevine, TX, and Mason City, IA, DealerBuilt has enjoyed steady growth as automobile dealers seek a more modern, flexible alternative to traditional market offerings. It empowers dealers to exceed the expectations of today's tech-enabled customers. For more information about DealerBuilt, call (888) 808-0733 or visit https://dealerbuilt.com/
