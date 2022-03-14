Now Stocking Recyclable Electric Toothbrush Heads

Brushd recyclable toothbrush heads

Oral B and Philips electric toothbrush heads are overpriced and unrecyclable. Thankfully there is an affordable, sustainable alternative.

ROMFORD, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After listening to a lot of customer feedback, we are super-excited to have brought in a wonderful new UK brand - Brushd. These guys are shaking up the sustainability and dental care industry with their range of eco friendly dental care.

One of our top requested products to introduce into our range was a recyclable toothbrush head, and we are thrilled to be able to strat offering this new range to our new and existing customers.

How Do They Work?

Brushd manufacture all of their products right here in the UK. Their electric toothbrush heads are made from recyclable plastic, but the nature of the product and the different components inside means these aren't readily available for recycling at any curbside facilities.

So, within every pack of their electric toothbrush head replacements is a free returns envelope which you can use to post your used Brushd electric toothbrush heads back to them. Once they have them thee, they are able to properly and effectively recycle them so they can be put to good use again once more.

A Simple Solution to a Big Problem...

Unrecyclable electric toothbrush heads account for a lot of household waste dumped in landfills every year. This plastic sits there for thousands of years unable to breakdown and biodegrade. These Brushd recyclable toothbrush heads is an effective solution to minimise this kind of waste being sent to landfill.

Recyclable toothbrush heads are also significantly cheaper to buy than the typical branded Oral B and Philips products. This will really help customers on a tight budget to shop more ethical and sustainable options, whilst also saving money in the process.

Friendly Turtle is an online zero waste shop based in the UK