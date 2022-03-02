Paul Millsap Foundation Names Armicaa Nabaa as Executive Director
NBA superstar selects founder of ATB Sports & Entertainment Group
I understand and appreciate the impact a single individual can have in a community, and I am confident that with Armica’s leadership, we can continue making a difference.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Paul Millsap Foundation is pleased to announce that Armica Nabaa will serve as the Executive Director for the 501(c)3 organization. Founded by NBA superstar Paul Millsap, the non-profit’s mission is to guide today’s youth to reach their full potential in their communities and lives.
— Paul Millsap
Founded in 2010, the Paul Millsap Foundation seeks to help young people discover their power and self-worth by teaching them the essentials of positive relationships, how to build collective voice, and create and move a united vision among their peers.
Nabaa is the Founder & CEO of ATB Sports & Entertainment Group, a leading sports and entertainment management firm. Areas of expertise for Nabaa include business management, lifestyle management, public relations, brand management, and real estate & relocation.
Currently in his 16th NBA season, Millsap has been selected to four NBA All-Star teams and one NBA All-Defensive Second Team. Since being drafted by the Utah Jazz in 2006, the power forward has also played for the Atlanta Hawks, Denver Nuggets and Brooklyn Nets. Louisiana Tech induced him into the school’s athletic hall of fame in 2011.
Since launching in 2006, ATB Sports & Entertainment Group has worked with some of the most prestigious active and retired athletes of the NFL, NBA, and MLB. In addition, her practice has expanded to include individuals in the film and music industries.
For more information about ATB, please visit www.ATBManagementGroup.com; for The Paul Millsap Foundation, please visit www.paulmillsap4.com.
