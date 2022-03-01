Submit Release
Miya's Law Passes Final Committee References in Both House and Senate

FLORIDA, March 1 - TALLAHASSEE – Yesterday, the Senate Appropriations committee and the House Commerce Committee passed SB 898/HB 577, known as “Miya’s Law.” The bills, sponsored by Senator Linda Stewart (D – Orlando) and Representative Robin Bartleman (D – Weston), would improve tenant safety in apartment buildings through background screenings of employees.

 

“I am thrilled with the committee’s decision. Everyone deserves to feel safe in their homes, and today’s unanimous vote brings us a step closer to establishing important protections for all renters,” said Stewart.

 

The bills strengthen requirements regarding access to individual units, increasing the required notice to 24 hours and requiring apartments to establish policies for the issuance and return of all keys and maintain a key log to ensure that access is only given to authorized individuals at authorized times. The bill moves now to the House and Senate floors where it will receive its final votes.

 

“The bill has gained traction in both the Senate and the House and I am hopeful that we may soon carry this important legislation across the finish line in these final weeks of session. The passage of this bill would represent a major win for the safety of all tenants,” said Stewart

 

 

