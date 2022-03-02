LIFE Provides Winter Warmth All Over the World

ISLAMABAD, OH, PAKISTAN, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cold winter season brings more burdens to families in need all over the world, but together PETA, PETA U.K. and Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) have been able to provide Afghan refugees and Pakistanis with fur coats in villages and refugee camps in the northern part of Pakistan.

“LIFE has been working with PETA for more than 15 years to provide families all over the world with fur coats during the winter season. The harsh temperatures are known to bring heartbreaking situations to families, but it warms our hearts to be able to give these families a sense of hope when they need it the most. After all, where there is LIFE, there is hope,” says LIFE CEO Dr. Hany Saqr.

LIFE has also been working in countries such as Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bosnia, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Pakistan, Syria, The West Bank and Gaza to distribute winter relief items to families in need. Supplies such as oil heaters, blankets, coats, and firewood were distributed to thousands of individuals this winter season.

“We all are very happy to receive these much-needed coats, as we live in a village that receives almost three to four feet of snowfall every year. These fur coats will keep us warm, and we want to thank Life for Relief and Development for reaching us in this chilly winter and giving us this gift,” said the community representative of the Village Bhoonja in Pakistan.

Iqbal, an elderly man living in Pakistan, expressed his gratitude to LIFE for donating him a blanket in this winter. Due to COVID-19, he was jobless for a majority of last year. He had no savings to buy winter clothes. With this blanket, he will find some peace while sleeping at night.


Life for Relief and Development is a global humanitarian relief and development organization, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, USA. Life is dedicated to providing humanitarian aid to people regardless of race, gender, religion and cultural background. To keep up with the work that LIFE is doing, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About

