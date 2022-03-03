DigiGreet now includes Expected Visitors and staff time management features
It is now possible for staff/admin to enter the date/time they expect a visitor or contractor to arrive so reception know to expect them & to analyze Staff time
The DigiGreet visitor management system now has the ability to let you define your timing expectations for visitors, contractors and staff.”OXFORD, OXFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DigiGreet visitor management system now has the ability to let one define their timing expectations for visitors, contractors and staff.
Visitors and Contractors are treated equally and one can define the expected arrival time, departure time or simply the expected hours on site. This information can be added either by staff members, using their staff portal, or by main admin users.
Once added, reception will be able to see the list of expected visitors and when to expect them, so they can get the coffee brewing, the muffins baking and red carpet rolled out just at the right time.
For staff, the data is used to help managers understand staff movement, which could be especially useful if hybrid or flexi time systems are in place. Once we know when a person is expected to arrive or leave, we can create a report which highlights people who might be arriving a tad late, leaving a smidge early or simply bunking off and not doing their total hours.
We have more features in the pipeline and are happy to hear thoughts on other features we can add to keep DigiGreet at the top of the pile when it comes to visitor management systems.
