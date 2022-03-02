DigiGreet visitor management system and Paxton Net2 reach new levels of integration
New process gives DigiGreet even more control over the Net 2 system and doors so we have more control and can offer more features and tools.
The new approach will allow us to allocate doors to DigiGreet Zones, this allows the evacuation page to list people in the zones simply by monitoring door use, this will help in case of emergency.”OXFORD, OXFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DigiGreet and Paxton – pushing forward and opening doors
— Edward Williams
The DigiGreet visitor management system has been linking to the Paxton Net 2 for many years supporting clients who use the Net 2 door access system. As our partnership with Paxton has developed, we have been working hard to increase the features and capability of the synchronisation process and have now finished development of a new connection and synchronisation process.
The new process gives DigiGreet even more control over the Net 2 system and doors and better feedback, so we are able to monitor connections more easily.
As part of this process, we are developing even more features.
The new approach will allow us to allocate doors to DigiGreet Zones, this allows the evacuation page to list people in the zones simply by monitoring door use, but it also allows us to report on time in your various zones which may have a baring on time sheets, health, and safety risks or simply analysis of zone usage.
We are also developing the concept of backup access levels, this allows you to change which doors people can open during off peak periods, such as night time. We are not trying to say that Bob keeps losing his fob at a certain establishment on a Friday night, but… if he were to do so, the fob won’t do much so it’s not the security risk it once was.
Another feature will be the ability to trigger an access level change. For example, you find that during the night the muffins in the canteen reacted with the sprouts in the box next to them and created a noxious gas, so you need to explain to all staff as soon as the arrive and tell them not to go to the canteen until it’s safe. Bob, that includes you and we know you’re used to noxious gases and no, it doesn’t mean there are free muffins for anyone crazy enough to risk the canteen run of doom.
We have more features in the pipeline and are happy to hear your thoughts on other features we can add to keep DigiGreet at the top of the pile when it comes to visitor management systems.
Ed Williams
Ofec
+44 1865 955019
email us here