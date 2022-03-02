Medical Power Supply Market Report 2021 to 2027 Contents Market Share Information, Industrial Application, Top Companies
Medical Power Supply market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~7% from 2021-2027 to exceed US$ ~2 billion by 2027.NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A comprehensive overview of the Medical Power Supply Market is recently added by UnivDatos Market Insights to its humongous database. The Medical Power Supply Market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data of various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the Medical Power Supply market. The Medical Power Supply Market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the Medical Power Supply market at the global and regional levels. Medical Power Supply market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~7% from 2021-2027 to exceed US$ ~2 billion by 2027.
Market Overview
Medical Power Supplies are designed according to certain standards, each device must operate according to its specific standards needed to protect the patients and operators from electrocution. Medical power supplied are categorized into one of three applied parts like body type (B), body floating type (BF), and cardiac floating type (CF). These applied parts determine the isolation voltage, creepage and leakage current required and in what amounts. Regardless of classification, medical devices may not exceed 500uA leakage current, or 300uA for UL approval. Double insulation is a two-level system with basic plus supplementary insulation, where supplementary insulation provides a second level of protection by adding a layer of insulating material with a minimum of 0.4mm thickness. Protective earth (PE) is an equipment grounding conductor that keeps the exposed conductive surfaces of a device to earth by not having current flow into it. All medical power supplies must include at least one Means of Protection (MOP) in order to prevent patients and operators from electrocution. A MOP includes safety insulation, protective earth, creepage, and protective insulation. There are different requirements for Means of Patient Protection (MOPP) and Means of Operator Protection (MOOP).
COVID-19 Impact
The number of patients and medical care increased dramatically all over the globe during the coronavirus pandemic. The key reason was the increasing demand for oxygen. The need for oxygen cylinders increased to 1.1 million cylinders in low and middle income countries alone. During the start of the pandemic, the first phase approach of WHO was to scale up oxygen supply in the most vulnerable countries by procuring and distributing oxygen concentrators and pulse oximeters. As of February 2021, over 30,000 concentrators and 40,000 pulse oximeters and patient monitors were distributed by WHO alone in over 121 countries, 37 of which were classified as fragile. Increased patient pool in hospitals and home care increased the use of medical power supplies staggeringly during the pandemic years. In New York alone there were 109,192 hospitalizations due to Covid-19 as of June 2021.
Medical Power Supply Market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.
By Current Type, the market is primarily segmented into
• AC-DC Power Supply
• DC-DC Power Supply
Amongst Current Type, the AC-DC Power Supply segment of the market was valued at US$ XX billion in 2020 and is likely to reach US$ XX billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of XX% from 2021-2027.
By Type, the market is primarily segmented into
• Enclosed
• External
• Open Frame
• Configurable
• Encapsulated
Amongst Type, Enclosed segment accounted for a market valuation of US$ XX billion in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ XX billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of XX% over the analyzed period.
By Application, the market is primarily segmented into
• Medical Monitoring Equipment
• Diagnostic Equipment
• Dental Equipment
• Home Patient Care Equipment
• Surgical Equipment
Amongst Application, the Medical Monitoring Equipment segment of the market was valued at US$ XX billion in 2020 and is likely to reach US$ XX billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of XX% from 2021-2027.
Medical Power Supply Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:
• NORTH AMERICA MEDICAL POWER SUPPLY
o United States
o Canada
o Rest of North America
• EUROPE MEDICAL POWER SUPPLY
o Germany
o United Kingdom
o France
o Spain
o Italy
o Rest of Europe
• ASIA-PACIFIC MEDICAL POWER SUPPLY
o China
o Japan
o India
o Australia
o Rest of Asia-Pacific
• REST OF THE WORLD MEDICAL POWER SUPPLY
Based on the estimation, the North America region dominated the Medical Power Supply market with almost XX% revenue share in 2020 and saw the highest CAGR of XX% in the forecast period due to increased energy generation.
The major players targeting the market includes
• Delta Electronics Inc.
• CUI Inc. (Bel Fuse Inc.)
• Advanced Energy Industries Inc.
• Globtek Inc.
• Mean Well Enterprises Co. Ltd
• Powerbox International AB
• SL Industries Inc.
• Spellman High Voltage Electronics Corporation
• TDK-Lambda Corporation
• XP Power
Competitive Landscape
The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analysing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts’ sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the Medical Power Supply Market. The leading players have been analysed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.
Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:
• What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the Medical Power Supply Market?
• Which factors are influencing the Medical Power Supply market over the forecast period?
• What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the Medical Power Supply Market?
• Which factors are propelling and restraining the Medical Power Supply Market?
• What are the demanding global regions of the Medical Power Supply Market?
• What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?
• What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?
We understand the requirement of different businesses, regions, and countries, we offer customized reports as per your requirements of business nature and geography. Please let us know If you have any custom needs.
