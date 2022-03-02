VN completes consultation on National Green Growth Strategy

VIETNAM, March 2 -

The Thai Binh 2 coal-fired power project is located south of My Loc commune, Thai Thuy district, Thai Binh province. Viet Nam pledged to eliminate coal-fueled power generation between 2030-2040. -- VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI – The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) has announced that it has collected comments on a Government draft decision approving the National Green Growth Strategy for 2021-2030.

On October 19, 2021, Deputy Prime Minister Lê Văn Thành signed Decision No 1658/QD-TTg approving the National Green Growth Strategy for 2021-2030.

The overall goal of green growth is to accelerate restructuring the economy in conjunction with growth model transformation to achieve economic prosperity, environmental sustainability and social equity.

Green growth aims to facilitate a transition to a green and carbon-neutral economy, minimising the global temperature.

It will focus on reducing greenhouse gas emission intensity per GDP by at least 15 per cent by 2030 and at least 30 per cent by 2050, promoting sustainable consumption based on the principles of equality, inclusivity and raising resilience.

The strategy will focus on exploiting and efficiently using natural and energy resources with advanced science and technology as the foundation, applying digital technologies and digital transformation, developing sustainable infrastructure to raise the quality of growth, bringing competitive advantages and reducing the negative impact on the environment.

To solidify the strategy, ministries, agencies and localities are asked to focus on identifying specific actions, times and responsibilities for mobilising resources.

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính approved the national strategy on green growth before attending the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties in Glasgow, the UK, showing Việt Nam’s strong commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

During the conference, the PM pledged that Việt Nam would reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, reduce methane emission by 30 per cent in 2030 and gradually reduce and eliminate coal-fueled power generation between 2030-2040.

The Ministry of Planning and Investment reported that the draft Green Growth Strategy is compiled based on researching and fully analysing the new and updated context, strategy and current plan.

It reflects and integrates existing policy contents to create compatibility and feasibility in solutions across the economy and various sectors.

The ministry will formulate and submit the action plan on green growth for 2021-2030 to the Prime Minister within six months of the strategy’s ratification. – VNS