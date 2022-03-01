Flood-damaged section of Highway 11 in Abbotsford reopens

CANADA, March 1 - Repairs to the northbound lanes of Highway 11 between Hazelwood Avenue and Clayburn Road are now complete and the highway will reopen to four lanes on Wednesday, March 2.

With these repairs, Highway 11 will be restored to four lanes from the U.S. border north to Mission and Highway 7, improving community access and the movement of people and goods between Abbotsford and Mission.

This section of Highway 11 was completely closed on Nov. 15, 2021, after being damaged by flooding. Two lanes of the highway were reopened to passenger vehicle traffic on Dec. 6, and to commercial vehicles on Dec. 10.

November’s atmospheric river affected highways across southern British Columbia. Following the floods and washouts, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure and its contractors worked quickly to restore connections between communities and move people and goods through the Fraser Valley on Highway 1 and Highway 7, along the Coquihalla (Highway 5), on Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon, and on sections of Highway 8.

The current repairs to Highway 11 between Hazelwood and Clayburn are temporary and the ministry is working on plans for permanent repairs to this section. More information will be available as the design progresses. For updates, check: https://drivebc.ca/

For information on the major B.C. highway sites affected by November 2021 flooding and washouts, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/transportation-projects/bc-highway-flood-recovery