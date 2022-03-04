Alternative Investment Fund BACKED Secures Their Liquidity Pool From One of Denmark’s Largest Maritime Investors

Kevin Yunai, Founder of Backed

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alternative Investment Fund BACKED has secured their liquidity pool prior to listing on Uniswap and Pancakeswap with the help of one of Denmark’s largest maritime investors. This liquidity pool serves as security and facilitates the company to be listed on various CEX and DEX platforms. The private investor has acquired a position in BACKED in a move proving that traditional investors are prepared to look beyond conventional institutional investments.

“We want to offer investors an alternative to traditional investing. Our mission is about change – in the way we think and pay. By implementing an online crypto payment system, tokenizing private equity and utilising smart contracts, BACKED can offer maximum ROI as well as funding to entrepreneurs on a global scale,” says Kevin Yunai, Founder of BACKED.

With the purchase of a BACD token, investors secure ownership in a diversified portfolio of physical, digital and crypto assets. The company’s community-driven fundraising and investment ecosystem focuses on digital and crypto assets, growth companies and real estate (both physical and virtual). Utilising an exponential Proof of Work concept, BACKED have uniquely tokenized the ownership of their company, allowing investors the ability to invest in BACKED’s portfolio assets with just a few clicks.

The private investment that has secured their liquidity pool represents a big coup for BACKED, who are now supported by some of the strongest companies in Denmark. While some investors remain unsure of the crypto market, many are beginning to show an interest to learn more, and an eagerness to invest. BACKED offers these investors the perfect opportunity to explore the crypto market whilst maintaining the investor’s privacy.

The company is also the first to use blockchain-based smart contracts in the automated settlement and dispersal of dividends, offering the added protection and security valued by traditional investors.

“Open ledger technology ensures transparency but at the same time, it also allows for privacy,” Kevin Yunai explains. “We work closely with regulators to ensure full compliance, including KYC and AML processes.”

With the liquidity pool secured, BACKED looks forward to continuing its mission to create an ecosystem that matches founders with great investors and investors with great projects and investments.



About BACKED

BACKED is an Alternative Investment Fund on the blockchain, giving investors access to fractional ownership in the world’s most promising unlisted growth companies and digital assets. Via the BACD token, BACKED strives to act as an investment vehicle that makes it simple for everyone to learn how to invest and how to invest properly in the future. The company seeks to optimise the cost structures for both consumers and entrepreneurs, whilst continuing to maximise ROI for its investors.