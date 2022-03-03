Counter-Strike skins enters the metaverse

Gaming aesthetics has been hot property the last couple of years. With prices surging in games like Counter-Strike it has become mainstream to dress up in games

COPENHAGEN, COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, March 3, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gaming aesthetics has been hot property the last couple of years. With prices surging in games like Counter-Strike it has become mainstream to dress up in your favorite titles. However buying skins is very much detached from the experience in the game when wearing them. Often you look at flat 2D pictures of skins that don't match up with it’s true representation. So kind of like buying a pair of sneaks you love online, only to be disappointed that they had a different color when delivered. However, that is all about to change.The YC-backed firm GamerPay has worked on removing friction of trading gaming skins and assets since its inception. After creating a trusted marketplace for people 13+ to trade their in game aesthetics, their latest release has pushed the experience even further. They made a push towards the metaverse, enabling sellers to open their own virtual 3D gun shop to flex and give buyers a unique experience. Buyers can now, directly from the browser, check how the skins look inside the game they are playing, before actually purchasing.“It will remove a lot of friction from the buying experience, now you can walk around in someone's virtual gun shop trying out skins and inspecting before you make a purchase. It will make it an experience to purchase and also eliminate misunderstandings in terms of what you are getting”. Says Martin Lykke Suhr - co-founder of GamerPayInitial feedback on 3D shops has been great when testing with the community. As of today everyone who has skins to sell can open up shop together with pro players like Dev1ce, Plopski, Es3Tag, Taz and Neo. The new metaverse is expected to fuel GamerPays 40% MOM growth even further. That growth previously led to a seed round of $2 million and a brand partnership with Ninjas In Pyjamas.

