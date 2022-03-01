Submit Release
Together for Impact – the Swedish Presidency of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance

SWEDEN, March 1 - The Swedish Presidency of the IHRA – Together for Impact – begins on 1 March 2022 and will continue until the end of February 2023. Sweden will be holding the Presidency twenty plus years after former Prime Minister Göran Persson initiated the organisation and one year after the Malmö Forum, Remember – ReAct. Sweden assumes the Presidency at a time when the IHRA is more needed than ever given that anti-democratic forces are gaining ground and spreading antisemitism, antigypsyism, disinformation and distortion, not least on social media platforms.

“It is with a great sense of historical responsibility that the Swedish Government assumes the Presidency of the IHRA. Holding the Presidency of the IHRA constitutes a new link in our long chain of efforts to counter the forces that threaten democracy and human rights – efforts that are particularly important today, since these principles are being increasingly challenged," says Minister for Culture Jeanette Gustafsdotter.

The Swedish Government has appointed Ambassador Ann Bernes as Chair of IHRA during the Swedish Presidency of the organisation

“The Presidency will have two major priorities; One will be to follow up on the many important pledges that were made at the Malmö Forum; and the other will be to strengthen the IHRA as an institution, so that it can continue its vital work,” says Ambassador Bernes.

The Swedish Presidency will, inter alia, hold two plenary meetings to gather the many different actors taking part in the unique work of IHRA, including government representatives, international organisations, and leading experts.

The motto of the Swedish Presidency of the IHRA is “Together for Impact – Promoting Holocaust remembrance and combating antisemitism and antigypsyism through cooperation and dialogue.

