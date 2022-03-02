Fugitive From Justice/ Rutland Barracks

CASE#: 22B4000989

TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Corporal Christopher Loyzelle

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: March 1st, 2022 / 2030 hours

LOCATION: Clarendon VT

VIOLATION: Fugitive From Justice

ACCUSED: Danielle Drop

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Clarendon, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On March 1st, 2022, at approximately 20:00 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks arrested Danielle Drop for a outstanding warrant from New York State.

Drop was located at her residence in Clarendon and taken into custody and transported to the State Police Barracks for processing.

Drop was lodged at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Center as a Fugitive From Justice on 20,000.00 bail.

LODGED - LOCATION: MVRCC

BAIL: 20,000.00

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: March 2, 2022 / 12:30 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.