Fugitive From Justice/ Rutland Barracks
CASE#: 22B4000989
TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Corporal Christopher Loyzelle
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: March 1st, 2022 / 2030 hours
LOCATION: Clarendon VT
VIOLATION: Fugitive From Justice
ACCUSED: Danielle Drop
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Clarendon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On March 1st, 2022, at approximately 20:00 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks arrested Danielle Drop for a outstanding warrant from New York State.
Drop was located at her residence in Clarendon and taken into custody and transported to the State Police Barracks for processing.
Drop was lodged at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Center as a Fugitive From Justice on 20,000.00 bail.
LODGED - LOCATION: MVRCC
BAIL: 20,000.00
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: March 2, 2022 / 12:30 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.