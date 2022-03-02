Snowcrash Announces Innovative NFT Platform Launch
Partners with Sony Music Entertainment and Universal Music Group; NFTs for Bob Dylan, Miles Davis and Emerging Artist Varvara Slated for Release in 2022LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Snowcrash today announced the launch of its premier NFT trading platform, formed in partnership with Sony Music Entertainment (SME) and Universal Music Group (UMG), that will bring together diverse segments of technology, the creative arts and digital innovation. NFTs for cultural icons Bob Dylan and Miles Davis, as well as for emerging artist Varvara (who reimagines the legendary paintings of John James Audubon), are slated for release this year, with further projects with partners to be announced in the coming months.
Snowcrash works with intellectual property holders, brands, and artists to create myriad collections, including primary drops, limited editions, streaming rights, and digital goods, while providing the most efficient and eco-friendly experiences for buyers, sellers, and creators. Snowcrash was created by Visionary/Filmmaker Jesse Dylan; Walter De Brouwer, Ph.D., a pioneer in financial engineering, decentralized finance, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs); and Entertainment Executive Jeff Rosen.
Jesse Dylan and De Brouwer originally met at a TED Conference many years ago. De Brouwer explains, “With Snowcrash, we have found a perfect opportunity where the entertainment community, Silicon Valley and Wall Street all come together to create opportunities for artists and organizations impacting the world today. We have also launched the platform on the Solana blockchain, which is a much better choice for the environment.”
Jesse Dylan, with insight from the partnerships and collaborations he has built over the past 10 years since launching his own agency Wondros, believes there is no limit to what NFTs can do for non-profit organizations, NGOs and more. “By creating Snowcrash, we have a platform that brings artists together with impactful organizations. I believe we have seen just the tip of the iceberg in this emerging space.”
Dennis Kooker, President, Global Digital Business, Sony Music Entertainment, said, “Snowcrash is a promising new NFT marketplace with strong leadership connections to the music community, experienced technology vision and differentiated in-house creative capabilities. We are pleased to be partnering with them to identify and develop a range of opportunities for our recording artists with a focus on delivering accessible, user-friendly experiences for both creators and fans.”
Michael Nash, EVP, Digital Strategy, Universal Music Group said, “A critical part of UMG’s strategy in this space is to develop artist-focused, premium campaigns and fan-oriented collectables with world-class partners, which will enable our artists and labels to advance their cultural influence at the forefront of innovation. The all-star team behind Snowcrash, with the incredible experience and perspective that Jeff, Jesse and Walter bring from their varied backgrounds and fields, promises to deliver exciting new creative opportunities for our global roster of artists and songwriters.”
Snowcrash’s work goes beyond its own NFT storefront, with one such effort already active. Leveraging a long-time relationship of Wondros, Snowcrash recently partnered with UNICEF on NFTs celebrating the 75th anniversary of the organization.
About Snowcrash: Snowcrash works with intellectual property holders, brands, artists, generative art scientists, AR-XR-VR artists, interactive world builders, games world architects to create collections of master editions, limited editions, streaming rights, and digital goods over a broad category of digital assets in visual art, music, movies, sports, games, architecture, and collectibles.
Co-Founders Bios:
Jesse Dylan
Jesse Dylan is the Founder and CEO of Wondros. A prolific director and storyteller, Dylan is dedicated to telling the stories of some of the world’s most innovative individuals and organizations, including Gucci, The Guggenheim, Taschen, Sony Music, Vogue, the Open Society Foundations, National Institutes of Health, Harvard Medical School, the Council of Foreign Relations, IBM, MIT Media Lab, Milken Institute, One, Sundance, The Getty, TED, and more.
Walter de Brouwer
Walter De Brouwer, Ph.D. is an adjunct professor at Stanford University and the chief scientific officer of Sharecare, Inc. (via the merger with doc.ai). He was an early investor in Bitcoin, Civic, Tokensoft, and Havvn (now Synthetix), the derivatives liquidity protocol. His interests are financial engineering, decentralized finance, and non-fungible tokens.
Jeff Rosen
Jeff Rosen is President of the Bob Dylan Music Company, a position he has held for more than 30 years. His responsibilities include music publishing, a film and television production company, a fine art business, a lithographic company, and coordinating the professional concerns of Bob Dylan. He is a three-time Grammy Award winner and has worked on many diverse projects, including movies, documentaries, and television shows.
