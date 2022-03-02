Grassroots Effort by Ukraine Communications Specialists to Share War Content with Journalists is Underway
Operation "Help Ukraine - tell the truth to the world!" will ensure members of the media receive accurate, truthful stories from the war
We believe that its power is stronger than lying Russian propaganda. Now we connect media with the hearts and minds of Ukrainians who fight for sovereignty and democracy values in the 21st century.”KYIV, UKRAINE, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UKRAINE -- A band of PR specialists in Ukraine is spearheading an initiative to ensure members of the media have access to truthful, undoctored content from the country. Fearing the growing number of fake images, narratives, and other propaganda that's filtering into media, the group of more than 100 Ukranian communications professionals have created a Google form where journalists can request first-hand accounts from experts, volunteers, eyewitnesses, as well as pictures and video from the war in Ukraine.
— Antonina Ria
Their impassioned plea reads "Dear media representatives, You know that's a very hard period for Ukraine now. Today, as never before, we need your support in sharing the truth about the war. A large number of PR specialists have gathered to help you with the content you need. Fill out the form and we will help you receive content according to the topics you cover. Stay with Ukraine! Thank everyone for your support and contribution to the struggle for democratic values in the world!"
WHAT: Journalists can request on-the-ground content directly from the war in Ukraine by filling out this form.
WHY: Ukranian PR pros want to ensure that Western media have access to truthful, on-the-ground accounts of what's taking place in their country.
CONTACT: Antonina Ria - LI, TW, ariakhovska@gmail.com
ABOUT: Before February 24th, 2022, we were communication specialists in different companies. But due to Russian terror in our homeland, we had to leave our jobs and unite our power to protect our land on the information front. We are volunteering to give the voice of truth from Ukraine. Because we believe that its power is stronger than lying Russian propaganda. Now we connect the media with the eyes, ears, voices, and minds of Ukrainians who had to fight for sovereignty and democracy values in the 21st century.
Antonina Ria
Help Ukraine - Tell the Truth to the World
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn