Narbis Celebrates National Train Your Brain Day on October 13th
Neurofeedback Technology Can Help Improve Focus, Peak Performance
At Narbis, giving our users the ability to improve attention and confidence is our top priority”AMBLER YARDS, PA, USA, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On October 13, Narbis invites you to celebrate National Train Your Brain Day by taking part in puzzling games, riddles, or by trying neurofeedback training in an effort to challenge and improve your thinking power.
— Devon Greco, founder and CEO of Narbis
Maintaining cognitive abilities is important. Many routine activities don’t keep the mind sharp, so National Train Your Brain Day seeks to address this by encouraging us to expand our brains by using more of its potential capacity.
To do so, we need to break out of our daily schedules and try new activities or relearn old ones. This day can be observed by doing logic puzzles, brain teasers, number games and riddles to improve cognition, or through Neurofeedback training. These challenge areas of the brain we don’t typically use in everyday life.
One such tool that integrates wearable, at-home neurofeedback technology with doing homework—or any task at hand that necessitates concentration—are the glasses by Narbis that have recently come on the market.
“At Narbis, giving our users the ability to improve attention and confidence is our top priority,” said Devon Greco, founder and CEO of Narbis. “Our hopes for National Train Your Brain Day is to encourage everyone to participate in brain-strengthening exercises — or to simply switch up their daily routines — to improve their cognitive abilities and build mental muscle.”
Narbis smartglasses are built on NASA technology and research. The wrap-around-style glasses have a sensor perched on top of the head to measure brainwave activity. When the system detects that the user is getting distracted, the glasses change tint, which alerts you that you have become distracted – giving you the cue to get back on task. Shifting attention back to the task at hand will make the glasses go back to clear. Narbis recommends wearing the glasses for a half hour two to three times a week to practice concentration.
Learning something new is another practice that benefits the brain. When we learn a new skill, we focus and tap into our problem-solving abilities.
Although opinions vary, many scientists believe that only a small percentage of the brain is used daily, and agree that there is room for expanded learning and knowledge within everyone.
Below are some additional ways to observe National Train Your Brain Day:
- Mix up your routine. If you more commonly engage in word games, try a number puzzle.
- Expand your interests by taking on a new hobby such as a cooking class or a music lesson. Both of which can help improve your brain as you learn new skills.
- Take a different route during your normal daily commute. You may discover parts of your neighborhood you hadn’t yet and you’ll also be giving your brain a fresh perspective.
- Meditate to refocus and clear your mind.
- Practice eating or writing with your non-dominant hand to create stronger connections between your brain's hemispheres.
Be sure to share how you’re observing the day on social media using the #TrainYourBrainDay tag!
What is National Train Your Brain Day?
This day was specifically created to encourage individuals to exercise their brains and use more of its potential capacity. Although the exact history of the day is unknown, it is intended to be celebrated by using brain-teasing activities to broaden cognition.
About Narbis
Leveraging the Narbis team’s previous success with an official NASA spin-off company developing products to help people practice staying focused, Narbis was founded in 2013 to continue developing ways to encourage people to practice their attention performance. Narbis has developed a convenient, at-home, easy-to-use training device designed to help individuals work on focus and concentration habits in daily activities.
The parent company, Domenic Greco Ventures, Corp., was named after Narbis founder Devon Greco’s father, Dr. Domenic Greco, a leading clinical psychologist. Sadly, Dr. Greco was diagnosed with ALS in 2009. Alongside his youngest son, Devon, he continued to work throughout his illness on innovation in the area of easy to use neurofeedback systems for individuals. Narbis was conceived by Devon before Dr. Greco’s premature death in 2013. He continues to be an inspiration to the work and innovation behind Narbis.
