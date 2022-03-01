Governor Newsom Releases 2021 Judicial Appointment Data 

Published: Mar 01, 2022

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today released judicial applicant and appointee data for the administration’s judicial appointments.

Since taking office in 2019, Governor Newsom has appointed 169 judges and justices – including 91 in 2021 – from a pool of 1,082 applicants. Over 49 percent of the Governor’s judicial appointees have been women and 58 percent identified themselves as Asian, Black or African-American, Hispanic, or Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander.

Governor Newsom’s judicial appointees have included a number of notable firsts, including:

Last month, the Governor nominated Fourth District Court of Appeal Justice Patricia Guerrero to serve as an Associate Justice of the California Supreme Court. A first-generation Californian, Justice Guerrero would be the first Latina to serve on the California Supreme Court.

A copy of the judicial applicant and appointee data chart can be found here and is below:

Judge and Justice demographic data is collected by the Judicial Council of California and State Bar membership data is collected by the California State Bar, based on voluntary survey results. A more detailed breakdown of the demographic data collected by the Judicial Council and the State Bar can be found here and here.

