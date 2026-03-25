Governor Newsom launches campaign to recruit young men, and all Californians, to serve communities and gain job skills 

Young men are more disconnected from school, work, and relationships than ever before, with nearly one in four men under 30 years old reporting that they have no close friends, a five-fold increase since 1990, with higher rates of disconnection for young Black men. A lack of social connection is associated with increased risk of poor health, including mental health disorders, poverty, and even premature death.

This disconnection has pulled men out of the workplace. Labor force participation among men without a college degree is currently at historic lows, with about one in nine men aged 25-54 neither working nor looking for work. The unemployment rate for men in California is also higher than the rate for women, and college enrollment and completion rates for men have dropped significantly over the past decade.

“The California Service Corps has become a powerful force for good,” said GO-Serve Director Josh Fryday. We have built a statewide army of Californians lifting up their communities while gaining experience, skills, connection and purpose. Today, we continue to call on a new generation of Californians to lead, solve problems and launch careers through service.”