Governor Newsom convenes leaders to confront crisis facing boys and men

This convening brings together leaders across government, philanthropy, and community organizations to focus on what’s working — and what more we must do.

The American Institute for Boys and Men (AIBM) is the nation’s first organization committed to objective research and policy development to enhance the well-being of boys and men. Research conducted by the institute includes studies on how America’s evolving labor market is impacting men and boys, educational gaps between boys and girls, and urgent solutions to male loneliness.

“At AIBM, we’ve spent years building the evidence base on the challenges facing boys and men,” said the American Institute for Boys and Men Founding President Richard Reeves. “What California has done is take that evidence seriously and look toward solutions — bringing together the people who can actually do something about it, from state agencies to schools to community organizations. This moves us from symbolism to action, and it’s why other states are paying attention.”

The state of boys and men

Across the nation, the data is stark. Too many young men are growing up disconnected — without close friendships, without pathways to work, and without a clear sense of purpose.

Men in California die by suicide at 3.6x the rate of women and are far less likely to seek help

Men are more than 3x as likely to die from drug overdose

Male veterans account for 15% of suicides in California, despite being just 2.9% of the population

Nearly 1 in 4 young men report having no close friends

1 in 9 prime-age men are not working or seeking work

During previous generations the “one size fits all” method has been accepted but it hasn’t worked,” said Sacramento County Office of Education Family Navigator and Wellness Coach Jordan Coleman. “We have the knowledge and data to clearly see that we are failing our young men. Our youth need leaders who are willing to hear them, understand them, and meet them where they are.

California’s response

Building on last year’s executive order, California is taking a whole-of-government, lifecycle approach to meet this moment — starting early in education, expanding mentorship and service opportunities, creating stronger pathways into high-demand careers, and scaling behavioral health supports.

195,000+ men trained through workforce programs since 2020

8,800+ men supported through reentry employment pathways

500,000+ youth and families reached with behavioral health supports

+238% growth in use of Brightlife Kids and Soluna platforms since early 2025

Goal to engage 10,000 young men in service and volunteerism through the Men’s Service Challenge by 2026

California has also taken action to bring opportunities to light for boys and men such as training for Emergency Medical Service Corps and expanding outreach in health professions where men are underrepresented.

Apprenticeships are another effective way to reconnect young men to opportunity by providing paid, hands-on training tied to real careers. California is expanding apprenticeships to create accessible pathways for young men into good jobs and a strong sense of purpose. Since 2019, more than 667,000 apprenticeships have been created — exceeding Governor Newsom’s goal of creating 500,000 apprenticeships by 2029.

“Supporting boys early in school and at home is key to reducing this mental health crisis,” said Senate President pro Tempore Monique Limón. “Thank you to Governor Newsom, First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom, and all the leaders involved for holding such important conversations about how we can support boys and men as they work towards critical, professional, and educational milestones.”

“Too many young men in our state are struggling — with mental health, isolation, feeling like they have no clear path forward,” said Speaker of the Assembly Robert Rivas. “I commend the Governor and First Partner for leading work to advance meaningful support and help so that young men can discover purpose and a future filled with opportunity.”

“Too many boys and men are struggling with loneliness and disconnection, and that has real consequences for their mental and overall health,” said California Health and Human Services Agency Secretary Kim Johnson. “Across CalHHS, we are taking actions to reduce stigma, expand access to care, and to meet men and boys where they are to find connection, purpose, and support. We remain committed to bringing greater focus and urgency to this issue.”

“Today’s convening highlights the wide-ranging effort California is making to help support men and boys in our state who have fallen through the cracks, taking an all-hands-on-deck approach to look at solutions and provide them with the resources they need to not just get by, but thrive,” said State Board of Education President Linda Darling-Hammond. “California’s efforts include supporting developmentally appropriate practices in the early grades, supporting students through career pathways programs, and utilizing the California Community Schools Partnership Program to provide integrated educational, health, and mental health services.”

“Too many young men are facing isolation, trauma, and a lack of access to the support they need to connect and participate in their communities,” said California Labor & Workforce Development Agency Secretary Stewart Knox. “Expanding apprenticeships and workforce training is one of the most effective ways we can change that. By creating clear career pathways, we’re helping young men across California build skills, find purpose, and access real opportunity.”

“Across California, many young men are seeking connection, community, and a meaningful way to contribute,” said GO-Serve Director Josh Fryday. “Service and volunteerism offer them a powerful path forward—an opportunity to gain purpose, build skills, and make a real impact in their communities. We’re calling on 10,000 men to lead the charge as mentors, tutors, coaches, and volunteers.”

“Our greatest asset in California is our unparalleled workforce, and maintaining that advantage means ensuring every Californian, especially young men and boys, can see a future for themselves in our world-leading economy,” said Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz) Dee Dee Myers. “This work is critical not only to individual well-being, but also to the resilience and competitiveness of our state.”

“We know too many boys and young men are growing up without the connection, guidance, and sense of purpose they need to thrive. At CDCR, we see both the consequences when people fall through the cracks and the life-changing impact of mentorship, accountability, education, and real opportunity,” said California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) Jeff Macomber. “Programs like our Youth Offender Fire Camp Pilot Program show that when young men are given responsibility, training, and a chance to serve, they can build purpose and a path forward. Public safety starts long before someone enters the justice system, and this work is critical to building safer communities across California.”

How we got here

Since taking office in 2019, Governor Newsom has been focused on building a California for All, investing in efforts to make government work for everyone by reaching underserved communities and demographic groups, expanding access to services that meet people’s basic needs so they can focus on pursuing opportunities and advancement, and actively assessing disparities in opportunity and outcomes to more effectively deliver governmental services to all intended beneficiaries.