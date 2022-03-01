Ingrida Šimonytė and Kamala Harris discuss support for Ukraine

LITHUANIA, March 1 - Tuesday evening, Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė has had a phone call with Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris to discuss Putin’s war against Ukraine, security situation in NATO’s eastern flank, and the need to fully support Ukraine.

The Prime Minister has thanked the United States for the leadership and for the US military presence in Lithuania and the Baltic States.

‘Putin’s brutal and pre-meditated war against Ukraine marks a watershed moment between autocracy and democracy, between monstrosity and humanity. At this critical point, the support of every democratic country for Ukraine is extremely important’, said the Prime Minister.

According to Ingrida Šimonytė, Kremlin’s open intentions to further escalate hostilities and to target civilian infrastructure and residential buildings are of great concern today.

The Prime Minister has noted that the war launched by Putin in Europe poses a threat to peace and security on the continent and around the world.

The Head of the Lithuanian Government has emphasized that the official Minsk must also be held accountable as an accessory to the war against Ukraine.

The Prime Minister of Lithuania and the Vice President of the United States have also discussed ways to strengthen security in NATO’s eastern flank, and the issue of increased US military presence in Lithuania and the Baltic States.

The parties have also talked about China’s pressure on Lithuania. The Prime Minister thanked the United States for the solidarity and involvement in the EU-China WTO case.