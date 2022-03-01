Submit Release
News Search

There were 816 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,679 in the last 365 days.

Ingrida Šimonytė and Kamala Harris discuss support for Ukraine

LITHUANIA, March 1 - Tuesday evening, Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė has had a phone call with Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris to discuss Putin’s war against Ukraine, security situation in NATO’s eastern flank, and the need to fully support Ukraine. 

The Prime Minister has thanked the United States for the leadership and for the US military presence in Lithuania and the Baltic States. 

‘Putin’s brutal and pre-meditated war against Ukraine marks a watershed moment between autocracy and democracy, between monstrosity and humanity. At this critical point, the support of every democratic country for Ukraine is extremely important’, said the Prime Minister. 

According to Ingrida Šimonytė, Kremlin’s open intentions to further escalate hostilities and to target civilian infrastructure and residential buildings are of great concern today. 

The Prime Minister has noted that the war launched by Putin in Europe poses a threat to peace and security on the continent and around the world. 

The Head of the Lithuanian Government has emphasized that the official Minsk must also be held accountable as an accessory to the war against Ukraine. 

The Prime Minister of Lithuania and the Vice President of the United States have also discussed ways to strengthen security in NATO’s eastern flank, and the issue of increased US military presence in Lithuania and the Baltic States. 

The parties have also talked about China’s pressure on Lithuania. The Prime Minister thanked the United States for the solidarity and involvement in the EU-China WTO case. 

You just read:

Ingrida Šimonytė and Kamala Harris discuss support for Ukraine

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.