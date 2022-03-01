Prime Minister extends greetings on the 30th anniversary of Independence of Bosnia and Herzegovina

LITHUANIA, March 1 - On behalf of the people and the Government of the Republic of Lithuania, Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė extends sincere greetings on the 30th anniversary of Independence of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

‘This year also marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries. I avail myself of this opportunity to express my delight at our bilateral relationship. Let me assure you that Lithuania strongly supports the unity, territorial integrity, and sovereignty of Bosnia and Herzegovina. We also encourage your country to seek progress in EU integration reforms, with a focus on electoral and partial constitutional reform. I am convinced that by adhering to the core European values and by showing solidarity to each other we can build a strong and peaceful Europe – our common home,’ reads the Prime Minister’s letter.

The Head of Government also emphasises that the recent premeditated Putin’s invasion of Ukraine with the help from Lukashenko shows an urgent need for our countries and for all democratic world to stay united, help Ukraine, and implement the strongest possible sanctions against Russia and Belarus. This is crucial for the peaceful future of Europe.