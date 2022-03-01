Sen. Eric Burlison’s Gun Free Zone Legislation Passes Committee

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Eric Burlison, R-Battlefield, is proud to announce his Senate Bill 752 passed the Senate General Laws Committee on March 1. This legislation simplifies where law-abiding Missourians can conceal and carry and specifies current gun-free zones where individuals with a valid concealed carry permit could carry under this act.

This proposal keeps intact certain federal laws where carrying a firearm is prohibited, such as stadiums, airports and prisons, as well as public higher education institutions, public K-12 schools, police stations and other establishments or institutions without their express consent.

“Laws that impede or hinder Missourians from being able to defend themselves puts them at risk. Law-abiding Missourians do not carry guns into gun-free zones, but criminals do. Ultimately, Missouri residents should have the right to protect themselves from violent criminals,” Sen. Burlison said. “This legislation also reduces the state’s interference with private businesses and churches, letting them decide who may conceal and carry on their property, further protecting Missourians’ Second Amendment rights.”

Senate Bill 752 may now be brought up before the full Missouri Senate for discussion on the Senate floor.

