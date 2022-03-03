Meet Michael Mikhail, Stratton Equities CEO - The Leading Nationwide Direct Hard Money and NON-QM Lender
Hitting rock bottom was the most eye-opening experience. Like a ball dropped in the ocean, the deeper it goes, the more momentum it needs to rise. That drove me to be the entrepreneur I am today.”PINE BROOK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stratton Equities offers one of the most flexible and fastest lending capital for real estate investors. It's the leading nationwide direct hard money and NON-QM lender for real estate investors operated and owned by Michael Mikhail, an accredited leader in the mortgage world and an established real estate investor with more than twenty years of experience in the business.
— Michael Mikhail, CEO & Founder, Stratton Equities
Before creating Stratton Equities, Mikhail always had the spirit that took him around the world, gaining expertise and knowledge while experiencing the highest highs and lowest lows life offers.
He hit rock bottom during one of his trips - becoming homeless in a foreign nation. To that day, it's a great memory driving his journey to accomplish financial independence and success.
"Hitting rock bottom and being dead broke. I've seen so many people around me who are too scared to hit rock bottom, and for me, it was the most eye-opening experience. It's like taking a ball and dropping it in the ocean. The deeper it goes – the more momentum it has to come up. That hunger, drive, and need to lift me and become something made me into the entrepreneur I am today," he explained.
Mikhail had plenty of small businesses throughout the years before launching Stratton Equities in early 2018. He has always been an innovator and entrepreneur in the real estate market as he purchased his first home at nineteen utilizing hard money.
Stratton Equities offers to fund different property types. The company has it covered from single-family investment properties and multi-family to mixed-use and commercial properties. Not all direct private money lenders are eager to do both commercial and residential lending, which make Stratton Equities an excellent option for people seeking to invest in both types of properties.
Mikhail was born in New Jersey but spent most of his childhood in Lebanon. His family moved back to New Jersey, where he was committed to fulfilling the American dream and becoming an accomplished entrepreneur. He built his career in the mortgage industry for eighteen years, worked as a personal trainer, and founded a health supplement company.
While running Stratton Equities, Mikhail strives to share his skills and expertise with startups and entrepreneurs, helping them learn how to succeed in the field.
About Stratton Equities
Stratton Equities is a New Jersey-based mortgage lending company owned by Michael Mikhail. The firm is committed to helping entrepreneurs, contractors, small business owners, and real estate investors effectively and successfully finance their investment goals. They customize their hard money loan programs for every unique project investment need.
