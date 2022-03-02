LUXURY EXPERIENCE & CO CELEBRATED ALL THINGS HEALTH & WELLNESS AT THE WOMEN'S CELEBRITY GIFTING LOUNGE EXPERIENCE
Spring Place the Stage to Create The Top Celebrity Experience with the Who's Who in the Sports and Entertainment Industry and Celebrate Women's History Month
LE & Co was excited to partner with Spring Place to celebrate health and wellness in such an amazing architectural backdrop in the heart of Beverly Hills.”BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxury Experience & Co presented an exclusive gifting lounge in Beverly Hills that celebrated all things women's health and wellness where celebrities, influencers, athletes and press flocked to Space Place Beverly Hills, Ca. What better way to kick off March with it being Women's History Month, commemorating and encouraging the study, observance and celebration of the vital role of women in American history.
— Luxury Experience & Co Founder, Melissa McAvoy.
Spring Place and Luxury Experience & Co welcomed guests with amazing and luxurious gifts provided by Celebrity Cosmetic Dermatologist Dr Mariano Busso, Nu Estetica Spa, Douma Fitness, Yes, Athletics, Protege Footwear, OCA, Everlasting Comfort, This Is How You Vagina by Author Nicole Williams, Solluna by Kimberly Snyder, Freeman Formula Supplements, SUPPORT PTCL Immune Booster, Dawn of the Earth Tea, Hypno Magnetism Specialist Dr Richard Garnier, Lit Yoga, Dr. J's Natural, YJack Apparel, ZenWTR, Lady & Larder and many more brands supporting women's health.
Luxury Experience & Co selected an amazing and diverse group of talent to attend such as Oscar Nominated "Being The Ricardo's" star Dana Lyn Baron, Emmy Winning Producer Cindy Cowen, 2x Award Winning Producer ABC News and Good Morning America Cassidy Gard, Paramount Network’s American Woman star Diandre Lyle, Dreamworks Television Series OMG star Samantha Gangal, Latin Grammy Winner Paulina Aguirre, Olympic Wrestler Laura Louive, Olympic Volleyball Player Kim Glass, Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” Stars in The CW’s upcoming series All-American: Homecoming star Kelly Jenrette, Award winning Filmmaker/Actress Kathy Kolia, Model/Influencer and Reality star CJ Franco, Actress/TV Host Caitlin O'Connor, Power Rangers star Jacqueline Scislowski, First Female NFL Coach Jen Walter and many more.
“LE & Co was excited to partner with Spring Place to celebrate health and wellness in such an amazing architectural backdrop in the heart of Beverly Hills," says LE & Co Founder Melissa McAvoy. "We celebrated and were honored to support so many women who are strong, positive role models for young women to look up to."
About Spring Place
Spring Place is a shared workplace and social club, luxuriously appointed and innovatively designed to offer entrepreneurs, creatives and social influencers a community experience for all of the ways we work today. It hosts exclusive events and one-of-a-kind experiences for its high-profile members, all in an inspiring setting that features architecturally significant design, a high-end residential approach to indoor and outdoor dining, chef-driven menus beautifully prepared and served, and flexible spaces to work, collaborate and make deals.
About Luxury Experience & Co
Today’s best brands align themselves with LE & Co Luxury Gift Lounges to get their products into the hands of the hottest names in film, television and sports. With years of experience in Public Relations, Events & Business Development we lead and develop effective key brand relationships. Recognizing the importance of brand awareness to our clients, we have now created a complete package of services to maximize our clients return on investment. Beyond working with brands works with top foundations and charities to bring awareness and support to help others.
