LUXURY EXPERIENCE & CO CELEBRATED ALL THINGS HEALTH & WELLNESS AT THE WOMEN'S CELEBRITY GIFTING LOUNGE EXPERIENCE

Caitlin O'Conner, Luxury Experience & Co Founder Melissa McAvoy and CJ Franco Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” Stars in The CW’s Upcoming Series All-American: Homecoming Star Kelly Jenrette Oscar Nominated "Being The Ricardo's" Star Dana Lyn Baron

Spring Place the Stage to Create The Top Celebrity Experience with the Who's Who in the Sports and Entertainment Industry and Celebrate Women's History Month

LE & Co was excited to partner with Spring Place to celebrate health and wellness in such an amazing architectural backdrop in the heart of Beverly Hills.” — Luxury Experience & Co Founder, Melissa McAvoy.