7th circuit commission announces nominees for Sutton circuit judge vacancy in Clay County

1 March 2022

LIBERTY, Mo. – The Seventh Circuit Judicial Commission has met and selected a panel of three nominees for the circuit judge vacancy in Division 2 of the Clay County circuit court, created by the appointment of Judge Janet Sutton to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District. The nominees are:

The commission has submitted the panel to Governor Michael L. Parson, who will have 60 days to appoint one of the nominees as circuit judge for Division 2.

The commission is chaired by Judge Cynthia L. Martin, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, and is composed of attorneys Kate Noland and James Thompson Jr. and lay members Lisa Essig and Noel Shull.

###

Contact: Kimberly K. Boeding, clerk of court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District

(816) 889-3600

