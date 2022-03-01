Submit Release
22nd circuit commission announces nominees for D. Dowd circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis

1 March 2022

ST. LOUIS – The Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission announced the panel of three nominees to be submitted to Governor Michael L. Parson to fill the circuit judge vacancy in the city of St. Louis created by the retirement of Judge David Dowd. Those nominated by the commission are:

Nicole J. Colbert-Botchway – Colbert-Botchway graduated in 1993 from Saint Louis University and in 1996 from Saint Louis University School of Law. She is an associate circuit judge in the city of St. Louis.

Thomas A. McCarthy – McCarthy graduated in 2001 from Truman State University and in 2004 from Saint Louis University School of Law. He is an associate circuit judge in the city of St. Louis.

Lynne R. Perkins – Perkins graduated in 1998 from Wesley College and in 2003 from Washington University School of Law. He is an associate circuit judge in the city of St. Louis.

The commission received 16 applications and interviewed all applicants during two days of public interviews on February 28 and March 1, 2022. The commission believes these candidates, chosen from a field of extremely qualified individuals, possess those qualities essential to the fair and efficient administration of justice. The commission is confident each of these individuals is capable of serving well and honorably if selected by the governor. Pursuant to Supreme Court of Missouri Rule 10.29, the commission reports the final votes received by each nominee were: Colbert-Botchway received four votes, McCarthy received three votes, and Perkins received five votes.

The members of the Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission are: Judge Sherri B. Sullivan, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and commission chair; Matthew J. Devoti; J. Brent Dulle, secretary of the commission; Chris Goodson and Andre Harris.

###

Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District

(314) 539-4300

