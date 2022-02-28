Senate Bill 1101 Printer's Number 1437

PENNSYLVANIA, February 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 1437

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1101

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY BROWNE, FEBRUARY 28, 2022

REFERRED TO APPROPRIATIONS, FEBRUARY 28, 2022

A SUPPLEMENT

To the act of April 1, 1863 (P.L.213, No.227), entitled "An act

to accept the grant of Public Lands, by the United States, to

the several states, for the endowment of Agricultural

Colleges," making appropriations for carrying the same into

effect; providing for a basis for payments of such

appropriations, for a method of accounting for the funds

appropriated and for certain fiscal information disclosure;

and making an appropriation from a restricted account within

the Agricultural College Land Scrip Fund.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. In order to carry into effect the act of

Congress, approved July 2, 1862, granting public land to the

several states for educational purposes, and subsequent acts of

Congress related thereto, and the act of the General Assembly of

Pennsylvania accepting the provisions and conditions of said

acts of Congress and pledging the faith of the State to carry

the same into effect, the following sums, or as much thereof as

may be necessary, are hereby appropriated to the Trustees of The

Pennsylvania State University for the fiscal year July 1, 2022,

to June 30, 2023, for the purposes and in the amounts as shown:

For general support.

