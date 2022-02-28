Senate Bill 1101 Printer's Number 1437
PENNSYLVANIA, February 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 1437
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1101
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY BROWNE, FEBRUARY 28, 2022
REFERRED TO APPROPRIATIONS, FEBRUARY 28, 2022
A SUPPLEMENT
To the act of April 1, 1863 (P.L.213, No.227), entitled "An act
to accept the grant of Public Lands, by the United States, to
the several states, for the endowment of Agricultural
Colleges," making appropriations for carrying the same into
effect; providing for a basis for payments of such
appropriations, for a method of accounting for the funds
appropriated and for certain fiscal information disclosure;
and making an appropriation from a restricted account within
the Agricultural College Land Scrip Fund.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. In order to carry into effect the act of
Congress, approved July 2, 1862, granting public land to the
several states for educational purposes, and subsequent acts of
Congress related thereto, and the act of the General Assembly of
Pennsylvania accepting the provisions and conditions of said
acts of Congress and pledging the faith of the State to carry
the same into effect, the following sums, or as much thereof as
may be necessary, are hereby appropriated to the Trustees of The
Pennsylvania State University for the fiscal year July 1, 2022,
to June 30, 2023, for the purposes and in the amounts as shown:
For general support.
