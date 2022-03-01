More about GBI Makes Arrest in Tift County Homicide

Tifton, GA (March 1, 2022) – The GBI has arrested and charged Willie Goodman, age 68, of Tifton, with Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault. On Sunday, February 27, 2022, the Tift County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct a death investigation in connection to a woman found dead in Tift County.

Preliminary information indicates that Tift County deputies responded to 318 Wilson Street, Tifton, GA. When deputies arrived, they found Ethel Michelle Strawter, age 59, suffering from a gunshot wound. Strawter was pronounced dead at the scene.

Goodman is currently being held at the Tift County Jail. An autopsy will be performed on Strawter at the GBI Crime Lab in Atlanta.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Tift County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 388-6020 or the GBI’s Regional Investigative Office in Sylvester at 229-777-2080. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.