Robert W.E. Laurie joins GPS Global as Special Advisor
The internationally renowned cannabis lawyer joins global consulting firmDENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The elite cannabis management firm GPS Global today announced the appointment of renowned cannabis and psychedelics lawyer Robert W.E. Laurie as Special Advisor. In this capacity, Laurie will lend his expertise to select client projects while working with GPS Global leadership to identify and evaluate special opportunities to advance the global cannabis market.
"Robert has a battle-hardened reputation, pushing for decriminalization and advancing tough cases and policy initiatives that open up both medical access and market opportunities," says Chris Day, CEO of GPS Global. "I'm very excited to add his deep background in heavily regulated and emerging markets to the GPS Global family."
Laurie is President of AD LUCEM Law Corporation, founded in 2013. His legal practice focuses on commercial business, government, regulatory issues, plus charter and constitutional legalities surrounding cannabis and psychedelic plant medicines. An international lawyer qualified in England and called to the British Columbia Bar, Laurie works to reform drug laws and advise clients.
“Working to reform drug laws and provide access to critical medicines by developing ethical businesses is personally meaningful to me. I can be a voice for those who don't have one in this evolving legal arena,” said Laurie. “Joining this team of experts is a clear alignment because we all share a goal of building and expanding the emerging legal cannabis and entheogenic business space.”
As a consultant, Laurie devises regulatory, government policy, and business solutions for companies operating globally in the regulated food, cannabis, and psychedelic industries. He currently serves as a board advisor to MAPS Canada, the Canadian Psychedelic Association, the Last Prisoner Project, and SPORE Denver. In addition, he is an advisor to the Heroic Hearts Project UK, a founder of the McKenna Academy of Natural Philosophy, and a director of the Ecuador Amazon Restoration Project.
Laurie has been working and advocating tirelessly as a lawyer to improve medical patient access to cannabis, psychedelics, and sacred plant medicines and facilitate drug laws to better society. Robert advised Dr. Bruce Tobin and the TheraPsil Alliance litigation team to achieve the first Section 56 medical exemption for psilocybin in Canada. He was one of the Decriminalize Nature Canada Petition drafters, part of a national campaign to decriminalize restricted plant medicines and fungi in Canada. Robert is an acclaimed international speaker, presenting at conferences and events on the laws surrounding cannabis and industrial hemp, psychedelic access, and plant medicines in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.
Laurie will attend the B.C. Cannabis Summit, the GrowUp Conference & Expo, and CISW World Summit in 2022, where he will engage in discussions about building and expanding strategic international businesses.
About Gateway Proven Strategies (GPS Global)
Gateway Proven Strategies is a full-service global strategy firm, specializing in cannabis, hemp and emerging markets. Through our international ecosystem of businesses, policymakers and experts, we collaborate and consult with clients on reliable, sustainable and dependable outcomes. To learn more or book a consultation, visit www.gps.global.
About the Global Cannabis Network Collective
Launched in 2020 to answer a need for international connectivity and information sharing, the Global Cannabis Network Collective was created to drive deal flow and industry expansion for elite and experienced business professionals transforming international cannabis trade. In conjunction with world-renowned advisory board members and the GCNC global event network, our members identify the global challenges the cannabis industry faces and create curated contact points to overcome obstacles and drive solutions. In this way, we are growing a network of meaningful deal flow to build a strong and sustainable global cannabis industry. Inquire about membership at www.globalcannabisnetworkcollective.com.
