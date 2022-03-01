Submit Release
Governor Ducey Statement On Today's Senate Vote

PHOENIX⁠ — Governor Doug Ducey today released a statement in response to the Arizona Senate's vote.

"Anti-Semitic and hateful language has no place in Arizona. I have categorically condemned it in the past and condemn it now. I strongly believe our public policy debates should be about creating opportunity for all and making our state a better place, not denigrating and insulting any individual or group. I believe the vote taken today by the Arizona Senate sends a clear message: rhetoric like this is unacceptable.

"These are incredibly divided times, but picking a side in the fight to protect western democracy is an easy call. It’s Putin versus freedom. I will always side with freedom. I believe any statement supporting Russia’s actions in Ukraine is not only ill-advised, but wrong and dangerous."

