Whitenicious By Dencia Africa announces Hamisa Mobetto as it's first brand Ambassadress with a multi-million dollar deal

Clear Skin hamisa Mobetto Whitenicious By Dencia Beautiful Hamisa Mobetto

Hamisa Mobetto Signs Multi Million Dollar Deal With Whitenicious Inc

Dark Spots are for leopards, Not Humans” — Dencia

BEVERLY HILLS , CA, USA , March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whitenicious is delighted to announce singer & entrepreneur Miss Hamissa Mobetto as our new brand ambassadress for Whitenicious By Dencia Africa.

With her instinctive and sophisticated talent and one-of-a-kind beauty, Hamissa exudes strength while maintaining a delicate demeanor. The young Tanzanian is taking the world by storm as a singer, fashion icon, model, actress, philanthropist and much more.

The Tanzanian born recording artist is an outstanding example of natural beauty. Hamissa is confident and remains true to herself at all times. She embraces life with freshness, and skincare is an essential part of her day to day existence.

"I am truly honored to join the Whitenicious brand. It's a brand with such great products that have a history of helping men and women all over the world get rid of unwanted hyperpigmentation safely. I have seen the miracle it has done to many peoples acne and dark spots; it's very impressive and something I have always loved. I am particularly proud to represent its unique vision for men and women against using dangerous products with harmful chemicals, these we struts worthy American made products with zero harmful chemicals. Most (Whitenicious) products are Fda certified, organic, and perpetuate the idea that beauty should not be dictated but should instead be an expression of a woman's freedom to be herself and do what makes her and her skin happy and confident."

True to her African beauty and talent, the gorgeous Tanzanian brand ambassadress will help support our mission in and across the African market, which is geared towards all men and women. Hamissa's superstar status is a blooming rose; she is elegant and undeniably brilliant.

About Whitenicious: For more than ten years, Whitenicious has maintained its status as the world's leading luxury beauty brand in skin brightening/toning/acne treatment, which has epitomized beauty and glamour with a quintessential African-American touch. Men and women seeking the finest in skincare look to Whitenicious for quality, safety and above all, results. Today, with a robust global marketing strategy and an inherent passion for skincare, Whitenicious created Whitenicious by Dencia Africa and a cheaper alternative to the American version, making our products more accessible to men & women all over Africa.

Whitenicious accommodates consumer demands and expectations by continually taking our innovation, scientific research and creativity to new levels. Our coveted and revered beauty products include the #1 Dark Spot Remover Products, the award-winning Dark Knuckles Eraser Pen that has brightened and revived countless hands previously damaged by harmful chemicals, our cutting-edge and innovative Advanced Acne Eraser products, caramel glow creams, intimate areas brightening cream and hair regrowth products, as we introduce the Melanated rich products.Whitenicious remains committed to spreading beauty and innovation throughout the globe. Whitenicious's mission is to provide women & men with the most innovative products formulated with safe ingredients of the highest quality. Our American-made products and services offer amazing beauty and skincare solutions at affordable rates.

