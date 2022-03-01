HTI Plastics Unveils New Automated Pharmaceutical Pre-Fill Machine.
LINCOLN, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HTI Plastics Unveils New Automated Pharmaceutical Pre-Fill Machine.
HTI Plastics, a leading injection molding plastics manufacturing company located in Lincoln, Nebraska USA recently qualified a newly automated assembly machine to install the piston into the barrel for the pre-fill line of pharmaceutical applicators. The machine utilizes separate bowl feeders to orient the barrels and pistons. The parts are then fed into locating nests, ten at a time, and the pistons are placed to the specified depth required by the customer. This pre-fill machine can be custom set allowing the piston depth of volumes ranging from .7 cubic centimeters to just over 7 cubic centimeters.
Qualification for our new custom pre-fill machine was completed through an IQ/OQ/PQ validation process. This involves the machine being set-up and run multiple times at the upper and lower limits of the piston depth. The parts from those runs went through an in-depth inspection process to ensure that the output of the machine met the quality requirements of the specific pharmaceutical product.
This new automated machine doubles HTI Plastics’ capacity for assembling pre-fill pharmaceutical applicators, allowing HTI Plastics to better serve its customers requiring these pre-fill line of products.
The machine dimensions are approximately 8' x 5', and is conveniently located in our clean pharmaceutical assembly room.
HTI Plastics’ highly skilled and dedicated team of assembly personnel are able to monitor the machine without being constantly engaged.
The automatic machine technology saves time and money, with a professionally designed and manufactured product for our valuable customers.
